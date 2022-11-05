Dinwiddie contributed 21 points (8-17 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), one rebound, seven assists and two steals across 38 minutes during Friday's 111-110 win over the Raptors.

Dinwiddie logged a season-best seven assists, while recording his third 20-plus point game of the season and matching his season-high 38 minutes played. Additionally, Dinwiddie has racked up nine steals across his last three games, establishing a quality fantasy floor.