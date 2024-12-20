Dinwiddie recorded 19 points (6-16 FG, 0-6 3Pt, 7-9 FT), three rebounds, seven assists, one block and three steals in 37 minutes during Thursday's 118-95 loss to the Clippers.

Dinwiddie made his first start of the season Thursday since the Mavericks were very depleted in the backcourt due to the absences of Kyrie Irving (shoulder) and Luka Doncic (heel). The veteran floor general responded well by coming close to a double-double, ending three dimes shy of that outcome. Over his last 10 games, Dinwiddie is averaging 13.7 points, 4.9 assists, 2.5 rebounds and 1.2 steals per contest.