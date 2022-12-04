Dinwiddie totaled 17 points (6-16 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 2-3 FT), nine rebounds, nine assists and one block across 30 minutes during Saturday's 121-100 victory over New York.

Dinwiddie came up short of registering his first triple-double of the season, but perhaps more importantly, he bounced back admirably after ending with just two points across 28 minutes against the Pistons on Thursday. Dinwiddie has been a regular double-digit scoring threat for the Mavericks, and while some of his peripheral stats are down compared to the 2021-22 season, he remains a valuable player across all formats.