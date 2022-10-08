Dinwiddie will come off the bench this season, Landon Thomas of Mavs Fans For Life reports. Said coach Jason Kidd, "Right now we are looking at Spencer running that (second) group, I thought he did a good job with that group [Friday]... being able to set the table for those guys."

Bringing Dinwiddie off the bench gives Dallas' second unit a proven playmaker -- something that would have been lacking if the veteran started next to Luka Doncic. It's still possible Dinwiddie sees roughly 30 minutes per game, so fantasy managers shouldn't be too concerned. Tim Hardaway is expected to start at shooting guard.