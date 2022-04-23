Dinwiddie will come off the bench for Saturday's Game 4 at Utah due to the return of Luka Doncic (calf).
Dinwiddie has started the past three games and been crucial to the Mavericks going up 2-1 in the series despite the absence of Luka Doncic, with the trade-deadline acquisition averaging 19.7 points, 6.7 assists, 4.3 rebounds and 2.0 steals in 39.0 minutes. Doncic's minutes limit hasn't been quantified, so it's not clear exactly how much Dinwiddie will be affected by the superstar's return. That said, he should still play a crucial role in the offense and act as a sixth man at the very least.
