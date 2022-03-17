Dinwiddie tallied 22 points (6-14 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 8-8 FT), four rebounds, three assists and three steals during Wednesday's 113-111 victory over the Nets.

Starting for a fifth time in six games, Dinwiddie continued his superb offensive play recently by finishing second on the squad in scoring with another 20-point performance. It was his third time recording at least 20 points since March 5, as the guard extended his double-digit scoring streak to 10 straight games. The Colorado product is averaging 20.3 points dating back to Feb. 25.