Dinwiddie ended with 10 points (4-8 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 1-3 FT), six rebounds, seven assists and one block in 32 minutes during Wednesday's 105-90 loss to the Cavaliers.

Dinwiddie had a muted performance in terms of scoring, hoisting just eight shots and finishing with his lowest point total in nearly two weeks. However, he made an impact in other ways, leading Dallas with seven assists and finishing second with six boards. Dinwiddie is averaging just 3.4 rebounds per game on the season, but he's improved in that area of late, grabbing at least four boards in six of his past seven games.