Dinwiddie finished with 11 points (4-8 FG, 3-5 3Pt), three rebounds, five assists and one steal over 28 minutes during Thursday's 129-125 overtime win over Brooklyn.

Dinwiddie didn't stand out when looking at the box score, but he was locked in from three-point range and was the only starter who scored in double digits for Dallas outside of Luka Doncic. The 11-point output was Dinwiddie's worst scoring effort of the season thus far and while the scoring consistency can't be expected out of him, at least he's doing a good job as a long-range threat with at least three three-pointers in each of his four appearances to date, going 13-for-23 from deep in that span.