Dinwiddie ended Thursday's 121-115 win over Oklahoma City with 28 points (11-14 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 3-3 FT), one rebound and three assists in 35 minutes.

After scoring in single digits in his previous two outings, Dinwiddie erupted with an efficient 28 points to lead the Mavericks but didn't make as big of an impact in the other areas of the box score. Although the veteran guard is playing a more prominent role in Dallas' rotation while Luka Doncic nurses a calf strain, Dinwiddie remains a fairly volatile fantasy option on a nightly basis. Overall, he's averaging 15.6 points, 4.4 assists, 3.8 rebounds, 1.3 steals and 1.6 three-pointers while shooting 29.2 percent from deep over his last nine games.