Dinwiddie recorded 22 points (6-15 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 10-16 FT), four rebounds, eight assists and one steal in 36 minutes during Saturday's 99-93 loss to the Jazz.

Dinwiddie was forced into a much bigger role with Luka Doncic (calf) sidelined, and the former responded well. He shot efficiently while scoring the second-most points on the team, and he led the Mavs in assists. As long as Doncic is out, Dinwiddie and Jalen Brunson will continue handling almost all of the playmaking responsibilities.