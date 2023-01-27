Dinwiddie finished with 36 points (10-18 FG, 5-6 3Pt, 11-14 FT), six rebounds and nine assists across 40 minutes during Thursday's 99-95 victory over the Suns.

Dinwiddie was forced to assume a more significant role on offense after Luka Doncic left the game in the opening minutes due to a left ankle sprain, and that was the main reason behind the uptick in his numbers. He also extended his streak of games with at least 15 points to eight contests and is riding his best stretch of the season, putting up 23.3 points, 6.1 assists and 2.9 rebounds per game in that eight-game span. It would be wise to expect an uptick in his usage rate if Doncic remains out for Saturday's contest against the Jazz.