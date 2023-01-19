Dinwiddie notched 20 points (8-18 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 0-2 FT), four rebounds, seven assists and two steals in 39 minutes during Wednesday's 130-122 loss to Atlanta.

Dinwiddie was unable to find his rhythm early, knocking down just three of nine field goal attempts in the first half for seven points before going 1-of-3 in the third quarter. He finally came alive in the final period with 11 points on 4-of-6 shooting, including 3-of-5 from beyond the arc, though his effort fell short as Dallas lost its third straight. The point guard has now scored at least 20 points in three consecutive games, shooting 51.1 percent from the field over that brief stretch.