Dinwiddie posted 20 points (7-11 FG, 6-8 3Pt), seven rebounds, six assists and one block in 32 minutes during Saturday's 117-112 win over the Trail Blazers.

Dinwiddie is on an impressive three-game tear, averaging 27.3 points, 5.7 assists and 5.0 rebounds over that span. The one-two punch of Dinwiddie and Luka Doncic represents one of the most potent backcourt tandems in the league currently.