Dinwiddie tallied 29 points (9-19 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 7-8 FT), four rebounds, five assists, two steals and a block in 38 minutes in Wednesday's 94-87 loss in Orlando.

Dinwiddie started hot, making five of seven shots and scoring 16 of his 29 points in the first half. Like everyone else on Dallas, he struggled to make shots in the second half as he went 4-for-12 from the field and the Mavericks made just 30.8 percent of their tries. The 29-year-old is averaging 16.9 points per game through 10 contests, his highest average since scoring 20.6 a game in 2019-20.