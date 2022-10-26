Dinwiddie posted 24 points (8-15 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 4-5 FT), two rebounds and five assists over 38 minutes during Tuesday's 113-111 loss to New Orleans.

Dinwiddie delivered easily his best game of the season Tuesday, nailing four triples en route to a season-high 24 points. He added five assists for good measure, filling the categories for which many had drafted him this season. While efficiency can be a concern, Dinwiddie typically does just enough to maintain 12-team value and as such, remains a hold moving forward.