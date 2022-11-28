Dinwiddie registered 22 points (8-13 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 3-3 FT), three rebounds and two assists in 31 minutes during Sunday's 124-115 loss to the Bucks.

Dinwiddie had gone six straight games without scoring more than 16 points, but he looked impressive in this one, showing efficiency from the field despite the fact that the Mavericks ended up with the loss. Dinwiddie is averaging 17.5 points per game across 13 November contests.