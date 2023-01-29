Dinwiddie contributed 35 points (11-23 FG, 6-11 3Pt, 7-10 FT), four rebounds, eight assists, one block and one steal across 42 minutes during Saturday's 108-100 loss to the Jazz.

Dinwiddie led the Dallas offense from the jump with 15 first-half points on 6-of-11 shooting to go along with five assists. The point guard really got hot after the break, however, knocking down all four of his three-point attempts in the third quarter for another 12 points as Dallas tried to claw its way back. He finished with a game-high 35 points while also leading the team in assists (eight) and three-pointers made (six). Dinwiddie has now scored at least 35 points in back-to-back games after previously reaching the 30-point mark just one time on the season.