Dinwiddie totaled 21 points (8-11 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, nine assists and one steal across 33 minutes during Wednesday's 129-114 win over the Knicks.

Dinwiddie missed just three of his 11 shots from the field and finished just one assist away from recording a double-double. However, fantasy managers shouldn't get overly excited about this performance. Dinwiddie is not expected to crack the starting lineup any time soon, and head coach Jason Kidd has preferred to start Quentin Grimes and Jaden Hardy with Luka Doncic (wrist) sidelined, so this means Dinwiddie's fantasy upside remains pretty limited due to his role.