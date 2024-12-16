Dinwiddie registered zero points (0-2 FG, 0-1 3Pt), three rebounds and four assists across 21 minutes during Sunday's 143-133 win over the Warriors.

Dinwiddie was held without a point for the sixth time this campaign. He remains hard to trust in fantasy formats, and he's currently outside the top-200 in nine-category formats with averages of 7.8 points, 3.1 assists, 1.8 rebounds and 1.3 three-pointers in 21.4 minutes per contest.