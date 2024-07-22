Dinwiddie and the Mavericks agreed to a one-year deal Monday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Dinwiddie will be reunited with the Mavericks once again after spending two seasons with them from 2021 to 2023. Dinwiddie is coming off a lackluster stint with the Lakers, but he's a proven veteran and could play a key role off the Dallas bench. The guard holds career regular-season averages of 13.3 points, 5.2 assists, 3.0 rebounds and 1.6 three-pointers.