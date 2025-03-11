Dinwiddie supplied 28 points (9-16 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 6-6 FT), seven rebounds, six assists and one steal across 37 minutes during Monday's 133-129 win over the Spurs.

Dinwiddie posted a game-high mark in points Monday, tying his second-highest scoring outing on the season. Additionally, the veteran playmaker led the club in assists, dishing out six dimes for the third time across the Mavericks' last five matchups. The 31-year-old guard has played at least 29 minutes in each of the club's last four outings due to Kyrie Irving (knee) being sidelined, and that trend will likely continue, especially if Jaden Hardy (ankle) and Brandon Williams (hamstring) miss additional time.