Dinwiddie accumulated 33 points (11-17 FG, 7-12 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four rebounds, six assists and one steal across 38 minutes during Thursday's 113-105 loss to the Wizards.

Dinwiddie was perfect from the field in the first quarter, with three of his four shots coming from three-point range to give the Mavericks an early lead. He finished the first half with 18 points on 7-of-9 shooting before adding another 10 in the third quarter. The Mavericks point guard has now hit season-high point totals in back-to-back games and has scored 20 or more points in four of his last five. His seven three-pointers in the game were also a season-high.