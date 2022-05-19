Dinwiddie provided 17 points (5-11 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 4-5 FT), one rebound and two assists across 24 minutes during Wednesday's 112-87 loss to Golden State in Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals.

Dinwiddie played fewer minutes than all but one of Dallas' starters, but he still managed to rank second on the team with 17 points in the loss. The veteran guard didn't add much in the way of complementary stats, but he was one of the team's more efficient shooters in a game during which the Mavericks shot 36 percent from the field collectively. Since scoring just two points in Game 5 of the second-round series versus Phoenix, Dinwiddie has averaged 20.7 points over his subsequent three contests.