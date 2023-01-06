Dinwiddie ended with 18 points (6-15 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 4-5 FT), one rebound and five assists in 40 minutes during Thursday's 124-95 loss to the Celtics.

Dinwiddie did much of his damage in the second quarter with nine points on 4-of-7 shooting from the field. Outside of the second quarter he was just 2-of-8 for nine points, including 0-for-2 in the fourth as the Mavericks failed to keep pace with Boston. The Dallas guard still managed to finish second on the team in scoring with 18 points but is now shooting just 37 percent from the field to begin the month of January.