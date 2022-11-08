Dinwiddie notched two points (1-8 FG, 0-3 3Pt), six rebounds and five assists over 28 minutes during Monday's 96-94 victory over Brooklyn.

Dinwiddie demonstrated how volatile his floor can be, especially when Luka Doncic takes over a game. Dinwiddie started out ice-cold and remained frigid throughout the game, converting only one shot in eight attempts. The Mavericks ultimately pulled him early in the fourth quarter after missing three shots and turning the ball over for a fourth time. Monday was by far Dinwiddie's worst showing of the season.