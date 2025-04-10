Dinwiddie posted five points (1-1 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds and four assists in 29 minutes during Wednesday's 112-97 loss to the Lakers.

Dinwiddie moved to the bench Wednesday after starting each of his last 10 contests, which led to a significant decrease in his productivity. The veteran guard has averaged 13.4 points, 4.2 assists, 3.1 rebounds and 1.3 three-pointers in 31.2 minutes over his last nine games off the bench. However, Dinwiddie has averaged 14.3 points, 8.2 assists, 3.8 rebounds, 1.6 steals and 1.5 three-pointers in 32.9 minutes across his last 11 outings as a starter.