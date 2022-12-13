Dinwiddie finished with 20 points (7-16 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 10 assists and seven rebounds in 35 minutes in Monday's 121-114 win over the Thunder.

Even though Luka Doncic (quadriceps) was back in the fold after a one-game absence, Dinwiddie still saw plenty of involvement as a playmaker. The 10 assists actually marked a season-high total for Dinwiddie, who had averaged only 4.7 assists per contest in the previous 11 games both he and Doncic had played together. Even if Dinwiddie's assist production tails off moving forward, the 29-year-old should at least continue to get double-digit shot attempts more often than not, given the lack of reliable scoring threats the Mavericks have beyond Doncic.