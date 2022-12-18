Dinwiddie isn't listed on the injury report for Monday's matchup against Minnesota.
Dinwiddie missed Saturday's loss to Cleveland due to rest, but as expected, he'll return to action Monday. Luka Doncic (quad) is listed as questionable, so Dinwiddie may act as Dallas' go-to playmaker against the Timberwolves.
