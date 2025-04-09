Dinwiddie will come off the bench for Wednesday's game against the Lakers, Daniel Starkand of LakersNation.com reports.

Dinwiddie's streak of 10 consecutive starts will come to a close Wednesday, as the Mavericks roll out a starting lineup of Klay Thompson, Naji Marshall, P.J. Washington, Anthony Davis and Dereck Lively. Still, with Jaden Hardy (ankle) out and Dallas' lack of point guard alternatives, expect Dinwiddie to see plenty of run. During his 10-start streak, Dinwiddie averaged 14.9 points, 8.4 assists, 4.1 rebounds and 1.4 steals across 33.2 minutes