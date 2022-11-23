Dinwiddie (shoulder) is available Wednesday against Boston, Keith Smith of Spotrac.com reports.

Dinwiddie said earlier Wednesday that he planned to play against the Celtics, and he'll officially be able to suit up despite his dislocated shoulder. Over 10 appearances since the start of November, he's averaged 17.6 points, 5.9 assists and 3.4 rebounds in 33.8 minutes per game.