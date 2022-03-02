Dinwiddie finished Tuesday's 109-104 win over the Lakers with 14 points (5-11 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), one rebound, nine assists and one block over 24 minutes.

Dinwiddie's fantasy managers would have probably preferred him to remain with the Wizards, but he is still managing to make an impact off the bench for the Mavericks, who are loaded with backcourt talent. Although he's one injury away from a more prominent role, he'll continue to play with the second and third units for the time being.