Dinwiddie (shoulder) plans to play Wednesday against the Celtics, Brad Townsend of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Dinwiddie sustained a dislocated shoulder Sunday against the Nuggets and is officially listed as questionable, but he'll likely be able to suit up against Boston. However, the Mavericks may want to see how he fares in the hours leading up to tipoff before officially determining his status. Over his last seven appearances, he's averaged 19.0 points, 6.0 assists and 3.3 rebounds in 33.9 minutes per game.