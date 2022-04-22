Dinwiddie chipped in 20 points (6-21 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 6-7 FT), five rebounds, six assists and three steals over 41 minutes before fouling out of Thursday's 126-118 victory over the Jazz.

Dinwiddie continues to make an impact for Dallas as the starting point guard with Luka Doncic (calf) unavailable. Through the first three games of the series, the veteran guard is averaging 19.7 points, 6.7 assists, 4.3 boards, 2.0 steals and 1.0 threes, but if Doncic is able to return for Game 4 on Saturday, Dinwiddie's role and usage would understandably take a huge hit.