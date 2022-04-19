Dinwiddie registered 17 points (6-18 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four rebounds, six assists and two steals in 40 minutes during Monday's 110-104 win over the Jazz.

Garnering a victory without Luka Doncic (calf) is a huge win for the Mavericks. Dinwiddie and Jalen Brunson are softening the blow of Doncic's absence, and although Dinwiddie didn't join the fun in Dallas' three-point fest, he was the team's third-highest scorer and led the team in assists. If Doncic misses another game, Dinwiddie will be in line for another start at point guard.