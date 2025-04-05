Dinwiddie finished with 18 points (7-13 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 2-3 FT), three rebounds and four assists over 29 minutes during Friday's 114-91 loss to the Clippers.

Although Dinwiddie has played well since joining the Mavericks, he's occasionally disappointed with low scoring totals. His assist record has also been spotty, but he's managed double-digit results in four of his last 10 games. The Mavericks are jockeying for play-in position, so Dinwiddie should be good for maximum minutes down the stretch.