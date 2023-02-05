Dinwiddie produced 25 points (9-17 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 4-5 FT), four rebounds, four assists and one steal in 33 minutes during Saturday's 119-113 loss to the Warriors.

As one might expect, Dinwiddie carried a heavy load with Luka Doncic (heel) sidelined. Dinwiddie had an efficient night of scoring, converting 52.9 percent of his shots and going 3-of-6 beyond the arc. Doncic's absence resulted in Josh Green's insertion into the backcourt alongside Dinwiddie, but the combo was only able to produce a total of 37 points, far below Dallas' usual numbers when Doncic directs the offense.