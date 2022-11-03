Dinwiddie notched 20 points (8-20 FG, 4-11 3Pt), four rebounds, five assists and four steals over 35 minutes during Wednesday's 103-100 win over Utah.

Dinwiddie bounced back from a poor showing against the Magic (12 points on 5-13 FG), and the combo guard has now posted three games with at least 20 points while also recording a season-high four steals in this one. Even though Luka Doncic is the undisputed go-to player on offense for the Mavs, Dinwiddie has done a good job as a secondary scorer and playmaker. The former Nets floor general is averaging 16.7 points, 3.9 assists and 1.3 steals per game through seven outings.