Dinwiddie is questionable for Saturday's game against the Warriors due to right knee injury recovery.

Dinwiddie has been particularly effective recently, as he's scored at least 20 points in eight of his last 10 appearances. Across that span, he's averaged 23.7 points, 5.9 assists and 2.9 rebounds in 35.9 minutes per game. He hasn't missed any time since Dec. 17, but if he's sidelined Saturday, Frank Ntilikina and Jaden Hardy would be candidates to see increased run.