Dinwiddie chipped in 15 points (6-13 FG, 3-5 3Pt), two rebounds and two assists across 28 minutes during Saturday's 137-96 win over the Grizzlies.

Dinwiddie was relatively quiet in the win, despite scoring 15 points. It's been an inauspicious start to the season, offering some upside in scoring but failing to excel as managers would have hoped. He is fine to have on a 12-team roster, although his ceiling is capped due to a couple of pretty obvious flaws.