Dinwiddie amassed 14 points (5-11 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 10 assists, four rebounds and two steals across 33 minutes during Wednesday's 120-118 victory over the Hawks.

Dinwiddie recorded his fifth double-double of the season Wednesday. The 31-year-old journeyman entered the starting lineup March 19 for the shorthanded Mavericks and has excelled ever since. In his eight consecutive starts, Dinwiddie has averaged 15.4 points, 8.9 assists and 4.0 rebounds on 48.3 percent shooting.