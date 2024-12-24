Dinwiddie will come off the bench Monday against Portland, Grant Afseth of DallasHoopsJournal.com reports.
Dinwiddie drew a pair of starts while Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving dealt with injuries but with both guards healthy, Dinwiddie will return to his bench role. In 26 appearances this season, Dinwiddie is averaging 8.5 points and 3.3 assists across 22.3 minutes.
More News
-
Mavericks' Spencer Dinwiddie: Comes close to double-double•
-
Mavericks' Spencer Dinwiddie: Starting Thursday vs. Clippers•
-
Mavericks' Spencer Dinwiddie: Held without a point•
-
Mavericks' Spencer Dinwiddie: Scores nine points•
-
Mavericks' Spencer Dinwiddie: Scores 20 points off bench•
-
Mavericks' Spencer Dinwiddie: Hands out nine assists Wednesday•