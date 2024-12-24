Dinwiddie will come off the bench Monday against Portland, Grant Afseth of DallasHoopsJournal.com reports.

Dinwiddie drew a pair of starts while Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving dealt with injuries but with both guards healthy, Dinwiddie will return to his bench role. In 26 appearances this season, Dinwiddie is averaging 8.5 points and 3.3 assists across 22.3 minutes.