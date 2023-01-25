Dinwiddie finished with 20 points (6-15 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 5-5 FT), eight assists and one rebound across 35 minutes in Tuesday's 127-126 loss to the Wizards.

Dinwiddie's efficiency from the field left something to be desired, but he once again did his part as the second banana behind Luka Doncic (41 points, 15 rebounds, six assists). The 29-year-old has posted no fewer than 19 points in any of his last six outings and is chipping in 6.0 assists, 2.8 three-pointers and 2.2 rebounds per contest over that stretch.