Dinwiddie is not in the Mavericks' starting lineup against the Pelicans on Friday, Grant Afseth of DallasHoopsJournal.com reports.
Dinwiddie was in the Mavs' starting lineup against the Heat on Feb. 13, and he finished that game with 18 points, six assists and three rebounds over 36 minutes. With Kyrie Irving (shoulder) cleared to play, Dinwiddie will revert to a reserve role Friday.
