Dinwiddie will come off the bench during Friday's game against the Grizzlies, Mike Curtis of The Dallas Morning News reports.

After a less-than-stellar performance as a starter in Wednesday's loss to the Bucks, Dinwiddie will be replaced by Daunte Exum in the starting lineup against Memphis. In a reserve role with Dallas this season, the veteran guard is averaging 8.2 points, 1.8 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game, shooting 39.8 percent from the floor and 37.2 percent from deep.