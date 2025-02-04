Dinwiddie is not in the Mavericks' starting lineup against the 76ers on Tuesday, Grant Afseth of DallasHoopsJournal.com reports.

Dinwiddie started in 16 of the Mavericks' last 19 games, and over that span he averaged 12.8 points, 4.4 assists, 3.3 rebounds and 0.9 steals over 29.9 minutes per contest. He has failed to play more than 30 minutes in each of his last five outings, and he'll revert to a reserve role Tuesday due to Kyrie Irving (finger) returning from a one-game absence and Kessler Edwards being inserted into the starting five.