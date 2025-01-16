Dinwiddie is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Pelicans.
Dinwiddie will return to the starting lineup due to the absence of Kyrie Irving (back). The veteran floor general is averaging 15.9 points, 4.1 rebounds and 5.9 assists per game when deployed in a starting role this season.
