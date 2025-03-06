Dinwiddie is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Bucks, Mike Curtis of The Dallas Morning News reports.

In the aftermath of Kyrie Irving's (knee) season-ending injury, Dinwiddie has a clear runway to serve as Dallas' starting point guard for the remainder of the season. With his fantasy stock on the rise, Dinwiddie has averaged 14.4 points, 5.1 assists, 3.5 rebounds, 1.2 steals and 1.4 three-pointers in 31.2 minutes across 19 appearances with the first unit in 2024-25.