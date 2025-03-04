Dinwiddie provided 10 points (2-12 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 5-6 FT), three rebounds, six assists and one steal over 27 minutes during Monday's 122-98 loss to Sacramento.

Kyrie Irving suffered a sprained right knee during Monday's game and was unable to return, so Dinwiddie could potentially be called upon to step into a larger role depending on the severity of the issue. Dinwiddie has 19 starts to his name this season, averaging 14.4 points, 5.1 assists, 3.5 rebounds, 1.2 steals and 1.4 three-pointers on 42.3 percent shooting from the field.