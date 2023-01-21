Dinwiddie accumulated 19 points (5-12 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 6-6 FT), three rebounds and two assists over 31 minutes during Friday's 115-90 victory over Miami.

Dinwiddie had a rough night from three-point range, but he still posted a decent stat line even if his shot wasn't falling on a consistent basis. Dinwiddie has scored 15-plus points in five games in a row and is averaging 18.4 points across 10 outings (and 37.5 minutes per game) in January.