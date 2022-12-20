Dinwiddie finished Monday's 116-106 loss to the Timberwolves with 20 points (6-13 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 3-4 FT), two rebounds, seven assists and one steal over 38 minutes.
Luka Doncic got ejected in the third quarter, resulting in Dinwiddie having a more significant offensive responsibility down the stretch. Even though he couldn't carry Dallas to victory here, he ended as one of the team's best performers and reached the 20-point plateau for the fourth time over his last eight outings. He's averaging 17.4 points per game in that span.
